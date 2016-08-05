版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ciena says co repurchased $205 mln of outstanding notes due 2017

Aug 5 Ciena Corp

* On Aug 5, 2016, co repurchased about $205 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aA8rgI) Further company coverage:

