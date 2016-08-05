版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Payment Data says appoints Louis Hoch CEO

Aug 5 Payment Data Systems Inc

* Resignation of Michael R. Long as chief executive officer and appointment of Louis A. Hoch as new chief executive officer

* Hoch will assume position as CEO in addition to his position as president, chief operating officer and vice chairman

* Long will remain chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐