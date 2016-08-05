版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Skyline Q4 earnings per share $0.16

Aug 5 Skyline Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations of $56.7 million , an increase of 14% over year ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐