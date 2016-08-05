版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Jll Associates G.P. V (Patheon) Ltd reports 43.1 pct stake in Patheon NV - SEC filing

Aug 5 Patheon Nv

* Jll Associates G.P. V (Patheon) Ltd reports 43.1 pct stake in Patheon NV as of July 26, 2016 as of July 26, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

