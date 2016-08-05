版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Third Point reports 17 pct passive stake in Kadmon - SEC filing

Aug 5 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Third Point LLC reports 17 pct passive stake in Kadmon Holdings as of july 26, 2016 As of july 26, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aAcGJ4) Further company coverage:

