BRIEF-Dominion Citrus applies for voluntary delisting of units

Aug 5 Dominion Citrus Income Fund

* Dominion Citrus Income Fund applies for voluntary delisting of units and announces initial distribution of proceeds from sale of assets of fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

