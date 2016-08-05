版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六

BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas extends SISP final bid deadline

Aug 5 Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd

* Connacher Oil And Gas Limited extends SISP final bid deadline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

