BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners says files for stock shelf of up to $1 billion

Aug 5 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $1 billion - sec filing Source - bit.ly/2aHkc3X Further company coverage:

