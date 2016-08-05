版本:
BRIEF-Rose Rock Midstream says board of General Partner eliminated office of COO previously held by Peter Schwiering

Aug 5 Rose Rock Midstream Lp

* Board of general partner eliminated office of COO previously held by Peter Schwiering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

