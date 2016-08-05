BRIEF-Northland Power says Ontario court rules in favor of company; denies OEFC's application

Aug 5 Northland Power Inc :

* Northland Power Inc says Ontario Court of appeal has issued its decision in respect of application brought by Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation

* Says court of appeal has ruled in favour of Northland and denied OEFC's application for a stay of retroactive payments

* Northland Power says Northland applicants are entitled to receive retroactive payments, of which Northland's share totals approximately $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)