公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日

BRIEF-Ellington Financial estimates book value per share as of July 31, 2016 at $20.52

Aug 5 Ellington Financial Llc :

* Estimated book value per common share as of July 31, 2016 was $20.52, or $20.24 on a diluted basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

