BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy Mattress Firm for $64.00 per share

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 7 Steinhoff International:
* Steinhoff International Holdings NV to acquire Mattress Firm holding Corporation for $64 per share
* Deal has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Mattress Firm,management,supervisory boards of Steinhoff
* Deal represents total equity value of about $2.4 billion,enterprise value for Mattress Firm of about $3.8 billion including net debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.