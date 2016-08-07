版本:
BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy Mattress Firm for $64.00 per share

Aug 7 Steinhoff International:

* Steinhoff International Holdings NV to acquire Mattress Firm holding Corporation for $64 per share

* Deal has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Mattress Firm,management,supervisory boards of Steinhoff

* Deal represents total equity value of about $2.4 billion,enterprise value for Mattress Firm of about $3.8 billion including net debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

