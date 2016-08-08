版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says experiences computer outage that impacted flights

Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta issues statement on august 8 operations

* Flights awaiting departure are currently delayed.

* Experienced a computer outage that has impacted flights scheduled for this morning.

* Flights en route are operating normally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

