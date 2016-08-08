BRIEF-Vail and Whistler Blackcomb agree to strategic combination

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc :
* Vail Resorts and Whistler Blackcomb agree to strategic combination
* Whistler blackcomb shareholders would receive c$17.50 per share in cash and 0.0975 shares of vail resorts common stock
* Whistler Blackcomb holdings inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by whistler blackcomb board of directors
* Stock component determined by a baseline share exchange ratio of 0.0998 shares of vail resorts common stock
* Vail Resorts intends to finance cash component of deal through an expansion of its existing credit facility
* Aggregate stock component of offer is estimated to be c$715 million (usd$543 million)
* Deal for consideration having a total value of c$36.00 per share
* Aggregate cash component of offer is estimated to be c$676 million (usd$513 million)
* For full 2016-17 winter season, Whistler Blackcomb will continue to honor resort's existing season pass products
* Stock component adjusted for currency exchange rate changes if Canadian dollar is above or below $0.7765 six business days before deal closing
* Whistler Blackcomb will maintain its brand
* Upon closing Whistler shareholders collectively will own 10 percent of vail resorts outstanding common stock
* Whistler Blackcomb's relationship with Nippon cable will be unaffected and will continue after closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.