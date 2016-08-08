版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Centric Health Corp entered into 10-years business agreements with Guardian and IDA Pharmacies

Aug 8 Centric Health Corp

* Entered into 10-year business development, technology and supply agreements with Guardian and IDA Pharmacies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

