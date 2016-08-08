版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects "large-scale" cancellations after system outage

Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc:

* "Large-scale cancellations are expected today"

* "Aware that flight status systems, including airport screens, are incorrectly showing flights on time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

