2016年 8月 8日

BRIEF-Everbank Financial to pay $93.2 million to TIAA if merger deal is terminated

Aug 8 Everbank Financial Corp

* If deal is terminated, merger agreement provides that a termination fee in amount of $93.2 million will be payable by company to TIAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

