BRIEF-Transocean says "during severe weather, the transocean winner lost its tow and subsequently grounded off the western isles of Scotland"

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Transocean Ltd
* Says "during severe weather, the transocean winner lost its tow and subsequently grounded off the western isles of scotland"
* Says "no rig personnel are at risk."
Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.