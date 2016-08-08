版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean says "during severe weather, the transocean winner lost its tow and subsequently grounded off the western isles of Scotland"

Aug 8 Transocean Ltd

* Says "during severe weather, the transocean winner lost its tow and subsequently grounded off the western isles of scotland"

* Says "no rig personnel are at risk."

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐