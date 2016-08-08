版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Bancorp entered into securities purchase deal

Aug 8 Bancorp Inc

* Entered into securities purchase deal with institutional, accredited investors; Co sold 7.6 million of Co's common stock at $4.50 per share

* Upon closing, two investors will be entitled to have one representative each appointed to both Co's and Bancorp Bank's board of directors

* Intends to use proceeds to make investments relating to its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐