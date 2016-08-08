版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says all flights are grounded due to a system outage nationwide

Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* Delta Air Lines says currently experiencing system issues and "working to resolve it ASAP" - Tweet

* Delta Air Lines says "all flights are grounded due to a system outage nationwide" - Tweet Further company coverage:

