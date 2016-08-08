BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Inc reported Q2 EPS($0.21)

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US
Aug 8 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran Tierra continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 BOEPD WI before royalties
* Sales volumes for quarter were 22,418 BOEPD compared with 25,430 BOEPD in prior quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $80.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and gas sales $71.7 million versus $69.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.