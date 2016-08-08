版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties files for common stock shelf of up to $250 mln

Aug 8 Urban Edge Properties

* Files for common stock shelf of up to $250 mln - SEC filing

* Urban Edge Properties says will contribute net proceeds from offering to operating partnership in exchange for common units of operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐