BRIEF-Flamel Technologies reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.48

Aug 8 Flamel Technologies SA

* Total revenue for Q2 2016 was $38.9 million, compared to $48.6 million during same period last year

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.48

* Has lowered its 2016 research and development spending guidance to range or $30 to $40 million

* 2016 revenue guidance increased to $125 to $140 million