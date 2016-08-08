版本:
BRIEF-China lending li jingping, co's current president, chief executive officer and director, will assume role of chairwoman of company

Aug 8 China Lending Corp

* Li Jingping, Co's current president, Chief Executive Officer and director, will assume role of Chairwoman of company

* On August 5, 2016, Qi Wen resigned as Chairwoman and director of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

