BRIEF-Eurasian Minerals sells Akarca gold-silver property

Aug 8 Eurasian Minerals Sells Akarca Gold :

* Silver property in Turkey for cash, gold bullion payments and a royalty interest

* Terms of sale include $2 million cash payment to EMX upon closing of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

