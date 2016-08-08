版本:
BRIEF-Enercare reports qtrly basic EPS $0.17

Aug 8 Enercare Inc

* Acquisition of service experts drives 81% increase in revenue and 22% increase in acquisition adjusted ebitda

* Qtrly basic EPS $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

