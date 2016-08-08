版本:
BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services agrees to sell $20 mln of convertible preferred units

Aug 8 Emerge Energy Services LP

* Agrees to sell $20 million of convertible preferred units

* Partnership expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness or for general partnership purchases

* As part of transaction, partnership and purchaser will, on closing date of transaction, enter into registration rights agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

