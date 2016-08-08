版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Unifor says contract talks with Detroit three automakers begin this week

Aug 8 Unifor

* Unifor says formal contract talks between Unifor and Detroit three automakers begin this week Source text for Eikon:

