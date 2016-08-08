BRIEF-Ebix reported Q2 EPS $0.70

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Ebix Inc
* Ebix reports Q2 EPS of $0.70 on record revenues of $72.6m
* On a constant currency basis, Ebix Q2 2016 revenue increased 14% to $73.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.