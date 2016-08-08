版本:
BRIEF-Ebix reported Q2 EPS $0.70

Aug 8 Ebix Inc

* Ebix reports Q2 EPS of $0.70 on record revenues of $72.6m

* On a constant currency basis, Ebix Q2 2016 revenue increased 14% to $73.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

