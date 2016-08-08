版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Pfenex says Anthrax vaccine study results positive

Aug 8 Pfenex Inc :

* Pfenex announces positive anthrax vaccine study results

* Px563l data from day 70 analysis of phase 1 study well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

