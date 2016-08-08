版本:
中国
2016年 8月 8日

BRIEF-Pfenex will regain full rights to pf582

Aug 8 Pfenex Inc

* Will regain full rights to pf582 following partner's strategic review of current therapeutic focus of its biosimilar pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

