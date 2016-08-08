版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Pfenex will regain full rights to PF582

Aug 8 Pfenex Inc :

* Will regain full rights to PF582 following pfizer's strategic review of current therapeutic focus of its biosimilar pipeline - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

