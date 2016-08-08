版本:
BRIEF-Mettrum Health reports $10 million Bought deal financing

Aug 8 Mettrum Health Corp :

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 3.8 million common shares of mettrum at a purchase price of $2.65 per share

* Mettrum announces $10 million Bought deal financing

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for plant expansion, including additional growing,oil extraction capacity at existing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

