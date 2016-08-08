版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Zoetis acquires Scandinavian Micro Biodevices to extend pipeline in veterinary diagnostics

Aug 8 Zoetis Inc

* Deal for $80 million

* Zoetis acquires scandinavian micro biodevices to extend its pipeline in diagnostics for veterinary use

* Deal for $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐