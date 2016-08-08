版本:
BRIEF-Jericho affiliate Eagle Road to buy producing wells and drillable leaseholds in Central Oklahoma

Aug 8 Jericho Oil Corp :

* Acquisition will be funded through its newly established senior secured revolving credit facility with east west bank

* Affiliate eagle road oil to acquire operated,non-operated producing wells and drillable leaseholds in central oklahoma

* Deal for a cash consideration of usd$3.951 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

