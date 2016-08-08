BRIEF-Jericho affiliate Eagle Road to buy producing wells and drillable leaseholds in Central Oklahoma

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Jericho Oil Corp :
* Acquisition will be funded through its newly established senior secured revolving credit facility with east west bank
* Affiliate eagle road oil to acquire operated,non-operated producing wells and drillable leaseholds in central oklahoma
* Deal for a cash consideration of usd$3.951 million
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.