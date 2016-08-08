BRIEF-Fairchild Semiconductor files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 8 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
:
* Identified certain deficiencies in internal controls
relating to local bank access credentials and transaction
authorizations
* During June quarter, discovered embezzlement by former
non-management employee of Korean unit of local currency valued
at about $630,000
* Due to embezzlement, related investigations, not yet
completed evaluation of internal control over financial
reporting for quarter ended June 26
* In addition, do not expect matter to have any effect on
previously disclosed acquisition by on semiconductor corporation
* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q
* During quarter ended June 26, 2016, discovered an
embezzlement by former non-management employee of our Korean
subsidiary
* Matter did not affect amounts reported in financial
results for quarter ended June 26, 2016
* At this time, anticipate that co will be able to file 10-Q
with regulators within the extension period of five calendar
days
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: