BRIEF-Aurico Metals updates on Alamos Gold's participation right

Aug 8 Aurico Metals Inc.

* Alamos gold has indicated that it intends to exercise its participation right in full to maintain pro-rata interest in Aurico in connection with offering.

* Alamos will subscribe for 1.1 million common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of c$1.1 million

* Net proceeds from offering and from alamos private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties

* Underwriters have agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 10mln common shares at a price of C$1.00 per common share

* Net proceeds from offering,from Alamos Private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties among others

