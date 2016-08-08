BRIEF-Aurico Metals updates on Alamos Gold's participation right

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Aurico Metals Inc.
* Alamos gold has indicated that it intends to exercise its participation right in full to maintain pro-rata interest in Aurico in connection with offering.
* Alamos will subscribe for 1.1 million common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of c$1.1 million
* Net proceeds from offering and from alamos private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties
* Aurico Metals announces Alamos Gold's intention to exercise participation right
* Underwriters have agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 10mln common shares at a price of C$1.00 per common share
* Net proceeds from offering,from Alamos Private placement will be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties among others
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.