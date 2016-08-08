BRIEF-Marriott International updates on China's Ministry Of Commerce review

Aug 8 Marriott International Inc :
* Update on china's ministry of commerce review of Marriott
and Starwood merger
* At request of Chinese Ministry Of Commerce, agreed to
extend time period for MOFCOM to complete review of
Marriott-Starwood merger
* Approval by china's ministry of commerce is only remaining
merger clearance required before transaction may close
* Additional review period, known as phase three, could last
up to 60 days
* Marriott and Starwood "continue to believe that their
planned merger transaction poses no anti-competitive issues in
china"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: