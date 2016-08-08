版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott International updates on China's Ministry Of Commerce review

Aug 8 Marriott International Inc :

* Update on china's ministry of commerce review of Marriott and Starwood merger

* At request of Chinese Ministry Of Commerce, agreed to extend time period for MOFCOM to complete review of Marriott-Starwood merger

* Approval by china's ministry of commerce is only remaining merger clearance required before transaction may close

* Additional review period, known as phase three, could last up to 60 days

* Marriott and Starwood "continue to believe that their planned merger transaction poses no anti-competitive issues in china" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

