BRIEF-Paragon Offshore announces agreement in principle for restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks

Aug 8 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Revolving credit agreement will still be modified to
include a $165 million cash paydown with balance of
approximately $631 million
* Under revised plan, bondholders will collectively receive
$285 million of cash, or $60 million less than in original plan
* Expects to emerge from its bankruptcy process in october
* Is in process of seeking requisite signatures to amended
psa from revolver lenders
* Definitive settlement agreement between paragon and noble
corporation remains in place with certain modifications
* Noble will provide direct bonding for requirements
necessary to challenge tax assessments in mexico relating to
paragon business for tax years 2005 through 2010
* Paragon offshore announces agreement in principle for
revised restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver
banks
* Agreement further enhances liquidity and strengthens
balance sheet by allowing paragon to retain $60 million of
additional cash
* Contingency payment provisions in original plan for 2016
and 2017 have been eliminated under revised plan
