BRIEF-Canopy Growth increases bought deal financing to $30 mln

Aug 8 Canopy Growth Corp :

* Canopy Growth Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis, 8.2 million common shares at a price of $3.65 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

