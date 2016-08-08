BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says market volatility seen moving higher as U.S. presidential election approaches

Aug 8 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill:
* "Market volatility is unusually low, and we see it moving
higher as the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election approaches"
* If Trump's poll numbers improve, could see uncertainty
surrounding his future policies putting downward pressure on
risk assets
* Both candidates have campaigned on increased fiscal
spending on infrastructure, which would result in increased
treasury issuance
* "We could see positive sentiment toward emerging market
assets wane in the long run if this year's anti-trade rhetoric
increases"
* If Donald Trump's poll numbers improve, it could also
trigger a near-term flight to U.S. treasuries
* "Gold may be a better hedge against sell-offs of risk
assets in the short run"
Source text: bit.ly/2aH4us5