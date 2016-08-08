BRIEF-Gold Reserve executes settlement agreement with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Aug 8 Gold Reserve Inc:

* Has executed a settlement agreement with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

* Venezuela has agreed to acquire company's mining data for $240 million

* Agreement includes payment of arbitral award granted in favor of co in respect of Brisas project

* Mixed co board will be comprised of seven individuals, of which four will be appointed by venezuela and three by gold reserve

* Venezuela, co have entered into an agreement for formation of a jointly owned company

* Agreement includes payment from venezuela which amounts to us$769.7 million, including accrued interest up to Feb 24, in two installments

* Mixed company will be beneficially owned 55 pct by venezuela and 45 pct by a wholly-owned subsidiary of gold reserve

* Venezuela and co will work to complete financing to fund contemplated us$2.1 bln anticipated capital costs of Brisas Cristinas project