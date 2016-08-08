版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Bluemountain Capital Management, LLC reports 25.8 pct stake in SAExploration Holdings

Aug 8 Saexploration Holdings Inc

* Bluemountain Capital Management, LLC reports 25.8 pct stake in SAExploration Holdings as of July 27, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aGnVUP Further company coverage:

