BRIEF-S&P revises United Parcel Service outlook to negative

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 S&P Global Ratings:
* United parcel service inc outlook revised to negative on weaker-than-expected credit metrics; ratings affirmed
* Don't anticipate that ups' pension deficit will decline materially through 2017 because we expect that interest rates will remain low Source text (bit.ly/2b8qP4v) Further company coverage:
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.