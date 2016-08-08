版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-S&P revises United Parcel Service outlook to negative

Aug 8 S&P Global Ratings:

* United parcel service inc outlook revised to negative on weaker-than-expected credit metrics; ratings affirmed

* Don't anticipate that ups' pension deficit will decline materially through 2017 because we expect that interest rates will remain low Source text (bit.ly/2b8qP4v) Further company coverage:

