BRIEF-Wells Fargo asset management-co, analytic investors signed agreement for WFAM to buy Analytic

Aug 8 Wells Fargo

* Co, analytic investors signed agreement for wfam to buy analytic

* Financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed

* Analytic is expected to become part of WFAM, Wells Fargo's global asset management division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

