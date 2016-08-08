BRIEF-Connecture Inc posts Q2 loss $0.47/shr

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Connecture Inc
* Qtrly total revenue was $18.7 million, compared to $23.4 million in q2 of 2015
* Q2 revenue $18.7 mln vs I/B/E/S view $18.2 mln
* Qtrly shr loss $0.47
* Sees 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $85.0 mln to $88.0 mln
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of zero to $2.0 mln
* FY2016 rev view $97.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 shr view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.