BRIEF-Connecture Inc posts Q2 loss $0.47/shr

Aug 8 Connecture Inc

* Qtrly total revenue was $18.7 million, compared to $23.4 million in q2 of 2015

* Q2 revenue $18.7 mln vs I/B/E/S view $18.2 mln

* Qtrly shr loss $0.47

* Sees 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $85.0 mln to $88.0 mln

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of zero to $2.0 mln

* FY2016 rev view $97.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 shr view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S