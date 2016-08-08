版本:
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Pleasant Lake Partners reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Magnachip Semiconductor

Aug 8 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp :

* Pleasant Lake Partners reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp as of Aug 4 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aAPTvi) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

