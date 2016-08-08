BRIEF-Pleasant Lake Partners reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Magnachip Semiconductor

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
Aug 8 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp :
* Pleasant Lake Partners reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp as of Aug 4 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aAPTvi) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.