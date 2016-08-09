版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Toshiba says signed MOU with Djibouti for Geothermal power generation business

Aug 9 Toshiba Corp :

* Toshiba says co and Djibouti's Office Djiboutien De Developpement De L'energie Geothermique conclude MOU on geothermal power generation business Source text - bit.ly/2ba55Sj Further company coverage:

