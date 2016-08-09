版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-HTC says to partner with Alibaba on virtual reality

Aug 9 HTC Corp

* Says Alibaba Cloud partners with HTC to advance virtual reality development with cloud computing solutions

* Says both companies will join hands to explore price-competitive virtual reality solutions

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

