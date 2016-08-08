版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says as of 1:30 PM ET has canceled 451 flights

Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Says as of 1:30 PM ET has canceled 451 flights while operating about 1,679 of its nearly 6,000 scheduled flights

